Chesapeake Wealth Management Increases Stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in UDR were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UDR. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of UDR by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of UDR by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the 1st quarter worth $157,000. Institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UDR shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. TheStreet cut shares of UDR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of UDR in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. UDR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

NYSE:UDR opened at $48.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.55. UDR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.66 and a 12-month high of $50.61.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $295.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.45 million. UDR had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 5.51%. UDR’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.3425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.90%.

In other UDR news, COO Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $467,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,085,596.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

