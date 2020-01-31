Chesapeake Wealth Management Sells 1,294 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Chesapeake Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,256 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 159.5% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 192 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 7,100.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 216 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America cut Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.29.

NYSE NSC opened at $214.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $198.97 and its 200-day moving average is $187.69. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a one year low of $166.33 and a one year high of $219.88.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 23.98%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.54%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

