Chesapeake Wealth Management Sells 2,295 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Chesapeake Wealth Management reduced its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 48.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,425 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,295 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Intuit were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,667,701 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,401,090,000 after purchasing an additional 503,291 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Intuit by 421.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 412,246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,633,000 after purchasing an additional 333,258 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Intuit by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,406,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $374,166,000 after purchasing an additional 264,527 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 25,510.3% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 202,065 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 201,276 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth about $34,355,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INTU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $285.53.

In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 92,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.74, for a total value of $23,956,933.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,686 shares in the company, valued at $34,456,229.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 227,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.72, for a total transaction of $58,618,414.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 549,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,742,134.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 527,369 shares of company stock valued at $136,763,551. 4.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $286.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.85, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $272.03 and its 200 day moving average is $269.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.67 and a 52-week high of $295.77.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 42.04%. Intuit’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.99%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

