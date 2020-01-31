Chesapeake Wealth Management Sells 3,201 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Chesapeake Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 46.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,695 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,201 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,730,576 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,938,712,000 after acquiring an additional 887,115 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,810,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,881,292,000 after acquiring an additional 91,217 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 31.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,079,637 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,127,000,000 after acquiring an additional 972,817 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.8% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,844,737 shares of the software company’s stock worth $509,609,000 after acquiring an additional 14,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,181,239 shares of the software company’s stock worth $389,584,000 after acquiring an additional 65,560 shares in the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other news, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $8,871,464.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,226,470.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.38, for a total value of $552,608.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,088 shares in the company, valued at $5,556,473.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,793 shares of company stock worth $21,169,089. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Adobe from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Adobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $368.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.28.

ADBE opened at $356.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $169.55 billion, a PE ratio of 54.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Adobe Inc has a 52 week low of $243.00 and a 52 week high of $356.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $336.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $300.50.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 26.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.