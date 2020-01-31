Cibc Bank USA Buys 127 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Cibc Bank USA raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,025 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Cibc Bank USA’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 329.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 159 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. 85.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total transaction of $4,491,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,492,171.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 1,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.04, for a total value of $300,182.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,531,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,577 shares of company stock worth $6,810,430 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. Stephens lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up previously from $270.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.50.

NYSE UNH opened at $280.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $292.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52 week low of $208.07 and a 52 week high of $302.54.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

