Cibc Bank USA Buys 329 Shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Cibc Bank USA boosted its holdings in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Cibc Bank USA’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Raytheon in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon by 312.5% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon by 95.3% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in Raytheon in the third quarter valued at $33,000. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RTN opened at $226.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $224.44 and a 200-day moving average of $204.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $63.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.88. Raytheon has a 52-week low of $164.70 and a 52-week high of $233.48.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. Raytheon had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 27.23%. Raytheon’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Raytheon will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.9425 per share. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 7th. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.53%.

A number of analysts have commented on RTN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 price target on shares of Raytheon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Raytheon from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Raytheon from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Raytheon from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays set a $215.00 price target on shares of Raytheon and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.19.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $440,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.48, for a total transaction of $107,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,940.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

