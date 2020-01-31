Cibc Bank USA Buys 852 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Cibc Bank USA increased its stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Cibc Bank USA’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JWN. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,855,604 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,478,000 after acquiring an additional 517,324 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 208.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 563,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,989,000 after buying an additional 380,498 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 152,621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 169.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 34,702 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 21,815 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,426,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $250,040,000 after buying an additional 543,917 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Peter E. Nordstrom sold 77,609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $3,185,849.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,605,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,944,198.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Scott A. Meden sold 17,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total transaction of $692,190.18. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 67,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,733,613.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 179,078 shares of company stock valued at $7,485,698. Company insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JWN opened at $38.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.01 and a 1-year high of $48.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.90.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 70.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

JWN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nordstrom from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

