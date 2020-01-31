Cibc Bank USA Decreases Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Cibc Bank USA cut its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. Cibc Bank USA’s holdings in Danaher were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in Danaher by 116.3% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 180.5% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 52.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DHR. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Danaher from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Danaher from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Danaher from to in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $154.00 target price on Danaher and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.53.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $169.05 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $107.56 and a one year high of $169.19. The company has a market cap of $118.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $156.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.77.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 15.04%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

