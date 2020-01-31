Cibc Bank USA Grows Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Cibc Bank USA lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Cibc Bank USA’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Ocean Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLTR opened at $87.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.09. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.37 and a 1 year high of $119.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.17.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.05). Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 20.85% and a negative net margin of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $89.49 per share, with a total value of $89,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,978,981.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $102.00 to $98.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Dollar Tree from an “accumulate” rating to a “reduce” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.91.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

