Cibc Bank USA Has $1.53 Million Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Cibc Bank USA boosted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,900 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the quarter. Cibc Bank USA’s holdings in Target were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Target by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,553 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,881,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,946,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 78,432 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,385,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TGT. Buckingham Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up previously from $131.00) on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Friday, November 22nd. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on Target in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Target has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.14.

Shares of TGT opened at $114.67 on Friday. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $69.07 and a 52 week high of $130.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $58.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.65.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.17. Target had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $18.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Target’s payout ratio is 48.98%.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $277,882.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,616 shares in the company, valued at $4,596,675.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $842,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

