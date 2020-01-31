Cibc Bank USA Has $3.34 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Cibc Bank USA grew its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Cibc Bank USA’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 257.1% during the 3rd quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

LMT stock opened at $435.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $407.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $386.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $287.79 and a 1-year high of $438.99. The stock has a market cap of $123.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.94.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.28 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 198.95% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.39 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Alembic Global Advisors cut Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $454.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.81.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

