Cibc Bank USA Has $658,000 Stock Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Cibc Bank USA decreased its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Cibc Bank USA’s holdings in 3M were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,134,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,783,640,000 after acquiring an additional 472,084 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in 3M by 8.3% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,846 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in 3M by 3.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 67,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,694,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in 3M by 16.4% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co raised its stake in 3M by 56.5% during the third quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 13,850 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,277,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 66.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MMM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.92.

In other news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,362 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.20, for a total transaction of $585,660.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,634 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total transaction of $278,956.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,216 shares of company stock valued at $2,233,940. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

MMM opened at $162.51 on Friday. 3M Co has a 1-year low of $150.58 and a 1-year high of $219.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $95.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $176.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.81.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

