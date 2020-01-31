Cibc Bank USA Has $809,000 Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Cibc Bank USA lifted its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Cibc Bank USA’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Financial Architects Inc lifted its position in Kellogg by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Kellogg by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 86.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on K shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Kellogg from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays lowered shares of Kellogg to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.12.

In related news, SVP Maria Fernanda Mejia sold 2,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total value of $136,063.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,638,427.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total transaction of $6,519,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 602,136 shares of company stock worth $40,487,063. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:K opened at $68.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.79 and its 200-day moving average is $64.22. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $51.34 and a 52-week high of $71.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.53.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. Kellogg had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 42.47%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Kellogg will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

