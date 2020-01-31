Cibc Bank USA Increases Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Cibc Bank USA boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Cibc Bank USA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Cibc Bank USA’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,383,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $874,990,000 after purchasing an additional 687,094 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,521,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $419,524,000 after purchasing an additional 196,910 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,116,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $290,598,000 after purchasing an additional 449,608 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,988,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,684,000 after purchasing an additional 228,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,185,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $202,796,000 after acquiring an additional 849,501 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $95.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.13. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $81.72 and a one year high of $96.15.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

