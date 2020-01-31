Cibc Bank USA Lowers Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Cibc Bank USA trimmed its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,275 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Cibc Bank USA’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 163,196 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 14,927 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 78.8% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 186 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter worth about $30,000. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,331 shares in the company, valued at $11,406,573. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total transaction of $916,794.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,021 shares in the company, valued at $10,815,664.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $183.07 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $149.09 and a one year high of $188.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.08.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UNP. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.30.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

