Cibc Bank USA Purchases 1,279 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Cibc Bank USA grew its position in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,699 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the quarter. Cibc Bank USA’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,057,292 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,815,108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274,627 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 34,595 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 366,408 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $19,376,000 after purchasing an additional 8,743 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 2,648 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,250 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson restated a “positive” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.45.

NYSE:TJX opened at $60.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.34 and a 200-day moving average of $57.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. TJX Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $48.19 and a twelve month high of $63.03.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.31 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 57.63%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.60%.

In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $4,496,564.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 330,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,022,613.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $7,686,132.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 575,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,776,827.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

