Cibc Bank USA Reduces Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Cibc Bank USA cut its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,386 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the period. Cibc Bank USA’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Oracle by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,823,307 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $308,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,137 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Oracle by 13.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,151,315 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $448,567,000 after purchasing an additional 984,173 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its position in Oracle by 34.4% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,034,495 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $166,988,000 after purchasing an additional 776,180 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Oracle in the third quarter worth about $30,664,000. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its position in Oracle by 33.7% in the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 2,289,229 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $125,976,000 after purchasing an additional 577,078 shares during the last quarter. 52.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of ORCL opened at $53.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.05 and its 200 day moving average is $54.78. The company has a market capitalization of $171.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.13. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $49.82 and a 12-month high of $60.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.86% and a net margin of 27.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 9,550 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total value of $540,434.50. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 4,643 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total value of $261,958.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,175,668.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 289,193 shares of company stock worth $15,846,893 in the last three months. 36.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ORCL. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (down from $61.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $62.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.