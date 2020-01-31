City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.75.

CHCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded City from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stephens started coverage on City in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $83.50 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total value of $180,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,509 shares in the company, valued at $4,209,121.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 1,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.83, for a total value of $138,138.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,106,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHCO. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in City by 69.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,259,000 after acquiring an additional 33,742 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in City by 35.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after acquiring an additional 18,050 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in City by 22.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 66,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after acquiring an additional 12,320 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in City in the second quarter valued at about $4,641,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in City by 5.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.71% of the company’s stock.

CHCO stock opened at $77.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.78. City has a twelve month low of $70.75 and a twelve month high of $83.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.27 and a 200-day moving average of $77.97.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $57.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.79 million. City had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 33.35%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that City will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.76%.

City Company Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

