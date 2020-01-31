Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Acquires 1,084 Shares of VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $257,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $272,000.

Shares of SHYD opened at $25.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.20. VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF has a twelve month low of $24.30 and a twelve month high of $25.62.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.0716 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is a boost from VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

