Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Buys 291 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Towerpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of VTI opened at $166.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.81. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $137.12 and a twelve month high of $169.32.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.