Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Decreases Position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,382 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MO. State Street Corp boosted its position in Altria Group by 6.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,832,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850,215 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the third quarter worth $39,300,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Altria Group by 85.6% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,826,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,708,000 after purchasing an additional 842,229 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Altria Group by 51.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,124,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,897,000 after purchasing an additional 720,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in Altria Group by 52.5% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 2,075,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,904,000 after purchasing an additional 714,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

MO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus set a $60.00 target price on Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America set a $54.00 target price on Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.10.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $48.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Altria Group Inc has a 52-week low of $39.30 and a 52-week high of $57.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.05. The company has a market capitalization of $93.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.44.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Altria Group had a return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

See Also: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.