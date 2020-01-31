Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 747.6% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 8,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 7,476 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 7.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 36.5% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,741,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,362,486,000 after acquiring an additional 129,625 shares in the last quarter. 65.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $283.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $185.93 and a twelve month high of $287.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $274.17 and its 200 day moving average is $263.94. The company has a market cap of $29.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.98.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The business services provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.24. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cintas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $308.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.18.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

