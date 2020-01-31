Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Sells 2,231 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 51.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,231 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,342.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 96.0% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

IEF opened at $113.47 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $103.57 and a 12-month high of $114.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.22 and a 200-day moving average of $111.67.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

