Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Sells 281,511 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. trimmed its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 98.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,947 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 281,511 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.4% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 44,783 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 32.7% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 53,979 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.3% during the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 71.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COP opened at $60.89 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $50.13 and a 1-year high of $71.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $66.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.68.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $67.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.67.

In other ConocoPhillips news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $1,618,920.76. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 32,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,935.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

