Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Sells 66 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,381 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in Danaher by 116.3% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 180.5% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank increased its stake in Danaher by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

DHR opened at $169.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $118.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $156.76 and its 200 day moving average is $144.77. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $107.56 and a 12-month high of $169.19.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 15.04%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from to in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.53.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.