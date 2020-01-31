Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,742 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of EQT during the second quarter worth about $231,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in EQT in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in EQT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in EQT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in EQT in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Get EQT alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EQT shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on EQT from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on EQT from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised EQT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. SunTrust Banks raised EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.25.

Shares of EQT opened at $6.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. EQT Co. has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $21.86.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $951.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.29 million. EQT had a positive return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.