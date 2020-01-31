Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Francesca’s Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:FRAN)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Francesca’s Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:FRAN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 63,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC owned 2.07% of Francesca’s as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FRAN. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Francesca’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Francesca’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Francesca’s in the third quarter worth $713,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Francesca’s by 12.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,526,295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 172,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Francesca’s by 43.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,836,595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 557,757 shares during the last quarter. 32.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Francesca’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

NASDAQ FRAN opened at $7.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. Francesca’s Holdings Corp has a 12-month low of $2.78 and a 12-month high of $21.95.

Francesca’s (NASDAQ:FRAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Francesca’s had a negative return on equity of 11.70% and a negative net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $95.50 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Patricia A. Bender purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.15 per share, with a total value of $50,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,074.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard J. Emmett purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.68 per share, for a total transaction of $26,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,374.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Francesca’s Company Profile

Francesca's Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of boutiques. The company offers fashion apparel, jewelry, accessories, and gifts for women between the ages of 18 and 35. Its apparel products include dresses, fashion tops, sweaters, cardigans and wraps, bottoms, outerwear and jackets, tees and tanks, and intimates; and jewelry comprise necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and rings.

