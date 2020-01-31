Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 13,125 VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $28.73 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $20.14 and a 52-week high of $30.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.48 and its 200 day moving average is $27.96.

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

