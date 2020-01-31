Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 22,323 Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 208.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Iberiabank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 1,420.4% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 11,974 shares during the last quarter. 66.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.24 per share, with a total value of $324,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,141,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VIRT shares. Compass Point set a $18.00 target price on shares of Virtu Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup set a $18.00 target price on shares of Virtu Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.81.

Shares of VIRT stock opened at $16.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.64. Virtu Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $14.94 and a 52 week high of $27.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 43.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of -0.56.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Virtu Financial Inc will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

