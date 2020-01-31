Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 35,000 Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB during the third quarter worth about $119,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB during the third quarter worth about $172,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 816.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 20,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 18,077 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB during the second quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 104.5% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 24,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 573,731 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.01% of the company’s stock.

TV has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Televisa SAB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays cut Grupo Televisa SAB from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of TV opened at $11.22 on Friday. Grupo Televisa SAB has a 52-week low of $7.42 and a 52-week high of $13.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 53.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.95.

Grupo Televisa SAB Company Profile

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment produces television programming and broadcasts Channels 2, 4, 5, and 9; sells advertising time on programs; provides Internet services; and produces television programming and broadcasting for local television stations in Mexico and the United States.

