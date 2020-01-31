Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,314 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 345,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,553,000 after acquiring an additional 113,226 shares during the period. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE increased its stake in Assured Guaranty by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 1,574,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,014,000 after buying an additional 8,324 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Assured Guaranty by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,513,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the 3rd quarter worth $459,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Assured Guaranty by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,996,000 after buying an additional 28,004 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGO stock opened at $46.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 1-year low of $39.84 and a 1-year high of $50.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.45.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.55 million. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 40.07% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS.

Separately, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Assured Guaranty from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

In other news, CAO Laura Bieling sold 2,800 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.37, for a total value of $138,236.00. Also, CFO Robert Bailenson sold 26,835 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total transaction of $1,296,398.85. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 158,843 shares of company stock valued at $5,459,439 and have sold 42,348 shares valued at $2,045,749. 2.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

