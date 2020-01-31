Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Invests $317,000 in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Howard Hughes by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Howard Hughes by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,203,000 after acquiring an additional 17,586 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Howard Hughes by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,170,000 after acquiring an additional 9,030 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Howard Hughes by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 520,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Howard Hughes by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 170,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,042,000 after acquiring an additional 41,936 shares during the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HHC stock opened at $123.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 47.74 and a beta of 1.31. Howard Hughes Corp has a twelve month low of $91.82 and a twelve month high of $135.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.73.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.58. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $231.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Howard Hughes’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Howard Hughes Corp will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Howard Hughes news, EVP Sarah M. Vasquez sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total value of $63,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,661 shares in the company, valued at $839,752.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Furber acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $109.92 per share, with a total value of $109,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,419.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,753,072 shares of company stock valued at $201,579,361 in the last 90 days. 7.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 15 retail, 28 office, 8 multi-family, and 4 hospitality properties, as well as 10 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawai’i.

