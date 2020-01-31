Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Invests $596,000 in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Discovery Communications by 92.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,390,000 after buying an additional 96,008 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Discovery Communications by 20.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 4,646 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Discovery Communications by 582.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 13,405 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Discovery Communications by 27.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Discovery Communications by 14.1% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 228,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,003,000 after buying an additional 28,256 shares during the last quarter. 35.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DISCA has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Discovery Communications in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Discovery Communications from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Imperial Capital upgraded Discovery Communications from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

In related news, insider Bruce Campbell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $825,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 364,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,022,869.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Leavy sold 44,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $1,450,282.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 211,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,833,226.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,570 shares of company stock worth $2,292,705. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Discovery Communications stock opened at $29.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.84. The company has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Discovery Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.90 and a 1 year high of $33.65.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Discovery Communications had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 23.29%. Discovery Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discovery Communications Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

