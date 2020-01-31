Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) by 47.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,700 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Greenlight Capital Re worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 290.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Greenlight Capital Re in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 50,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 5,930 shares during the period. 50.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLRE opened at $9.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.94. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $8.03 and a 12 month high of $12.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $131.58 million for the quarter. Greenlight Capital Re had a negative net margin of 10.90% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%.

Greenlight Capital Re Company Profile

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurer worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage; personal lines, such as homeowners' insurance; and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, aviation, energy, cyber, and terrorism products.

