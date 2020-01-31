Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Titan International Inc (NYSE:TWI)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Titan International Inc (NYSE:TWI) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 52,795 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC owned 0.22% of Titan International worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Titan International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Titan International by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Titan International by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 9,077 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Titan International by 124.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 21,285 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Titan International by 188.8% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 31,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 20,788 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

TWI stock opened at $3.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $182.07 million, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 2.27. Titan International Inc has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $7.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.22). Titan International had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $345.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Titan International Inc will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Titan International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.41%.

About Titan International

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer.

