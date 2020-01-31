Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,203 Shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 64.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Travelers Companies by 7.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,210,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $328,648,000 after acquiring an additional 155,508 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 576,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,769,000 after buying an additional 10,396 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 492,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,224,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 25.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 486,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,295,000 after buying an additional 98,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 374,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,777,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $297,597.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 241,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,950,866. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $134.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $136.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.06. Travelers Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $124.36 and a 1-year high of $155.09.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 8.30%. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.17%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRV. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $144.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on shares of Travelers Companies to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.86.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

