Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,330 Shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRTG)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRTG) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Heritage Insurance worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HRTG. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance in the first quarter valued at $389,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 112,650.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 30.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 15,337 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 9.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 135,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 11,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 5.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 263,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 14,426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Bruce Lucas sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $1,077,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 801,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,522,713.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Heritage Insurance stock opened at $12.22 on Friday. Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $16.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $359.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.73.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.14. Heritage Insurance had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $131.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.96 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HRTG shares. ValuEngine cut Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Heritage Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Heritage Insurance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property insurance.

