Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,225 SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of SYSCO by 88.5% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 33,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after buying an additional 15,684 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SYSCO by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,130,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,706 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in SYSCO by 1.7% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 305,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,636,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in SYSCO by 31.4% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in SYSCO by 3.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 93,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares during the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Thomas Bene sold 39,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $3,347,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,298,965. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian R. Todd sold 12,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $1,064,951.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,145 shares in the company, valued at $2,394,013.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 163,028 shares of company stock worth $13,690,242. Corporate insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SYY. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on SYSCO in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on SYSCO to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target (down from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on SYSCO to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SYSCO has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.13.

SYY opened at $82.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. SYSCO Co. has a 12-month low of $62.46 and a 12-month high of $85.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.04 and a 200-day moving average of $78.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.48.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. SYSCO had a return on equity of 79.60% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. SYSCO’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that SYSCO Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from SYSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.70%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

