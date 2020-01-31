Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Sells 6,262 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC reduced its position in FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,262 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 29.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FSK opened at $6.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.96. FS KKR Capital Corp has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $6.64.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $199.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.44 million. Analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.20%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.41%.

In other news, Director Richard I. Goldstein acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $29,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Gerson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $60,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 36,000 shares of company stock worth $217,110 over the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. FS KKR Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.40.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

