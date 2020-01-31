Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Sells 8,365 Shares of MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,365 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MBIA were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MBI. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of MBIA by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,206,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,233,000 after purchasing an additional 21,019 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in MBIA by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 283,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after buying an additional 15,302 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in MBIA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in MBIA by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 14,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in MBIA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

In other MBIA news, Director Richard C. Vaughan sold 13,213 shares of MBIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $136,622.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 122,664 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,345.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

MBI stock opened at $9.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.40. MBIA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $10.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $722.85 million, a PE ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.20.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $1.58. The company had revenue of $172.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share.

About MBIA

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through U.S. Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

