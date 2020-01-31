Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $472,000 in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 15.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 408,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,420,000 after acquiring an additional 54,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 14.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,591,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,971,000 after acquiring an additional 722,097 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 64.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 13,144 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 41.5% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 35.6% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 682,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,402,000 after acquiring an additional 179,246 shares during the last quarter. 52.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Roth Capital downgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Sunday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.31.

Kirkland Lake Gold stock opened at $40.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of -0.23. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd has a one year low of $29.15 and a one year high of $51.08.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $381.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.14 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 39.86%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is a positive change from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.65%.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

