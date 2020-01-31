Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,808 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,808 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Halsey Associates Inc. CT grew its stake in Pfizer by 73.8% during the third quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 44,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 18,822 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Pfizer by 999.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 82,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 74,955 shares in the last quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 349,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,695,000 after acquiring an additional 4,711 shares in the last quarter. Whitnell & Co. grew its stake in Pfizer by 390.0% during the third quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 50,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 40,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 20.5% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 12,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $41.30 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.72.

PFE stock opened at $37.07 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.97 and a 52 week high of $44.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.65.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.81%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.