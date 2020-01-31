Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 909.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 36.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 28.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. 53.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

NYSE:WPM opened at $28.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 4.67. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp has a one year low of $19.73 and a one year high of $30.90. The firm has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 724.93, a P/E/G ratio of 6.43 and a beta of -0.10.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $223.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.93 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

