Coastal Capital Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Coastal Capital Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 32.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,662 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,789 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its position in Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 205,639 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,233,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 37,033 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 69,562 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Cisco Systems by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 877,119 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,337,000 after buying an additional 278,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Irving Tan sold 10,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $480,945.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,199 shares in the company, valued at $7,716,237.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $564,471.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 388,864 shares of company stock worth $17,474,321. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $47.24 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.40 and a twelve month high of $58.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.57. The company has a market capitalization of $199.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 21.15%. The firm had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.12%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CSCO. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.78.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

