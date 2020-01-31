Coastal Capital Group Inc. Sells 237 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Coastal Capital Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,977 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 687 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VZ opened at $59.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $251.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.21. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.02 and a 52 week high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.23%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $80,154.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,833.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. New Street Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.48.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

