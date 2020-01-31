Coho Partners Ltd. Acquires Shares of 2,368 AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 10,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $81.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.85. AbbVie Inc has a 52 week low of $62.66 and a 52 week high of $91.99.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 155.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

