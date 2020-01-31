Coho Partners Ltd. Boosts Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,131,388 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 326,582 shares during the period. Occidental Petroleum makes up about 1.8% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Coho Partners Ltd. owned 0.24% of Occidental Petroleum worth $87,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OXY. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 93.3% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

In other news, Director William R. Klesse purchased 12,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.31 per share, with a total value of $471,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 113,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,450,009.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bob Shearer purchased 5,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.96 per share, with a total value of $194,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,533.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 35,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,129. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OXY shares. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Edward Jones raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.22.

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $40.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $37.25 and a 12 month high of $68.83.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.30). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.07%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Further Reading: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.