Coho Partners Ltd. Decreases Position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Coho Partners Ltd. cut its stake in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in American Tower by 76.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 6,452 shares during the period. Natixis grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 24.5% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 5,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,549,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,450,332,000 after buying an additional 1,213,664 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the second quarter worth approximately $1,300,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in American Tower by 3.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 135,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

NYSE:AMT opened at $235.20 on Friday. American Tower Corp has a 52 week low of $168.88 and a 52 week high of $242.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $228.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.90.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.17. American Tower had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 50.56%.

In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 3,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $682,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,142,400.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.78, for a total value of $206,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,574 shares of company stock worth $1,250,626. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Cowen increased their price objective on American Tower from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on American Tower from $242.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $218.00 price objective (up previously from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Tower has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.36.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.