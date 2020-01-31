Coho Partners Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,360,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 470,378 shares during the quarter. Omnicom Group makes up 3.9% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Coho Partners Ltd. owned 1.08% of Omnicom Group worth $191,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cibc Bank USA increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 22,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 7,488.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 8,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 8,761 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 572,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,374,000 after buying an additional 26,659 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 5,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.50.

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $75.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.75 and a 12 month high of $85.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.89 and its 200 day moving average is $78.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 45.22%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

