Coho Partners Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Coho Partners Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 555.7% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 101.2% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on BMY shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.69.

BMY opened at $63.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.52. The firm has a market cap of $104.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.73. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a twelve month low of $42.48 and a twelve month high of $68.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.23%.

In related news, SVP John E. Elicker sold 15,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $849,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,219,526.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $1,414,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,827.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

